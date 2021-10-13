$1.42 Million in Sales Expected for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will post sales of $1.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $960,000.00 to $2.13 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year sales of $4.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 million to $5.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $148.69 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $225.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eos Energy Enterprises.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

EOSE traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $12.63. The company had a trading volume of 211,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,824. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $677.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 87,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $1,248,170.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 557,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,725,095 in the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 416.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.