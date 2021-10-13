$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) to report $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. Athene posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full year sales of $6.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Athene.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $35,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $174,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,174 shares of company stock worth $1,304,032 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,223,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,524,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 285.5% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,693,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,200 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 61.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 89.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,086,000 after purchasing an additional 967,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. Athene has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $75.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.70 and a 200-day moving average of $63.51.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athene (ATH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.