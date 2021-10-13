$1.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will report $1.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $6.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CP stock opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.09. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.