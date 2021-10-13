100,000 Shares in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) Bought by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,963,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,940,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Thimble Point Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

