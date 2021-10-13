10,037 Shares in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,037 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 223,082 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 217,994 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 633.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 244,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 211,510 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,677,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCF opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 56.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

