10,834,710 Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,834,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,280,000. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Clarivate at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate stock opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.61. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. On average, analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.