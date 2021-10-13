11,050 Shares in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLXN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,516,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 176,792 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 174,917 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 189,553 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 61,156 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 65,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLXN opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $467.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.35. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.37.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flexion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

