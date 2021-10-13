1,120 Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 213.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $181.03 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.98 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

