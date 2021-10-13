11,735 Shares in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 196.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 119.9% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 62.45, a current ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion and a PE ratio of -62.54. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $6,460,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $459,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,619,507 shares of company stock worth $36,254,532.

Several analysts recently commented on QS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

