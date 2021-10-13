1,319 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3,629.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,868,000 after acquiring an additional 93,541 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 453,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.36.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $167.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.