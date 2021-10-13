$155.64 Million in Sales Expected for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will announce sales of $155.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.69 million. trivago posted sales of $70.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full year sales of $417.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $404.87 million to $431.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $707.04 million, with estimates ranging from $605.34 million to $836.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $115.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.24 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, trivago has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in trivago during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in trivago during the second quarter worth $187,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 8.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $948.23 million, a PE ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

