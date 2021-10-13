1,719 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,719 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.77. 70,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,842,417. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.08 and its 200-day moving average is $114.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.22.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.