180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,147 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 520.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,772 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in SEA in the first quarter worth approximately $367,557,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in SEA by 64.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $707,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,602 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in SEA by 60,382.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,167,916 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $260,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,985 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in SEA by 30.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,177,550,000 after acquiring an additional 998,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $324.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $175.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.75 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.33. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $155.10 and a 52-week high of $359.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.