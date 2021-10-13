180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

VTIP opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.24. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $52.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

