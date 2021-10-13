180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,004 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BorgWarner by 458.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,382 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,499,000 after purchasing an additional 812,753 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,206,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 763,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in BorgWarner by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 325,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Shares of BWA opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

