180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 703 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 229,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 679.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 76,696 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day moving average is $68.01. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $71.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%.

