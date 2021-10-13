$184.73 Million in Sales Expected for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to report $184.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.50 million. Commvault Systems reported sales of $171.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year sales of $758.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $723.50 million to $772.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $815.60 million, with estimates ranging from $773.60 million to $833.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVLT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Summit Insights increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

In related news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,475.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Commvault Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLT traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.72. 171,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.82, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $39.20 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.06 and a 200-day moving average of $74.92.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

