198,717 Shares in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Purchased by Murchinson Ltd.

Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 198,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.86% of Super League Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLGG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,008,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 220,115 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,675,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 5,153.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 358,492 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Super League Gaming by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 37,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGG traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,851. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $116.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Super League Gaming Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.