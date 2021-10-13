1Spatial (LON:SPA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

1Spatial (LON:SPA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 72.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON SPA opened at GBX 40.63 ($0.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.89 million and a P/E ratio of -81.26. 1Spatial has a one year low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a one year high of GBX 52.45 ($0.69). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.28.
1Spatial Company Profile
