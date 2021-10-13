1Spatial (LON:SPA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

1Spatial (LON:SPA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 72.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON SPA opened at GBX 40.63 ($0.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.89 million and a P/E ratio of -81.26. 1Spatial has a one year low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a one year high of GBX 52.45 ($0.69). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.28.

1Spatial Company Profile

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise, as well as provides automated data validation and management for the ArcGIS platform; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

