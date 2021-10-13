$2.13 EPS Expected for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to post $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.24. ePlus reported earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $416.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.20 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $412,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,500. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 102.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 1,456.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 25,900.0% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLUS stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $105.87. 484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,955. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.69. ePlus has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $110.51.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

