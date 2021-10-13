$212.50 Million in Sales Expected for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will announce $212.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $210.10 million and the highest is $215.60 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $205.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. Truist Securities lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.82. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $88.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 12.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 6.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.