$212.50 Million in Sales Expected for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will announce $212.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $210.10 million and the highest is $215.60 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $205.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mercury Systems.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. Truist Securities lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.82. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $88.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 12.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 6.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.