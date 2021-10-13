22,632 Shares in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Purchased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,538,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,658,000 after acquiring an additional 833,798 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 112,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 86.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.33%.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 2,300 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $70,725.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

