2,452 Shares in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 43.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYAAY opened at $113.94 on Wednesday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $79.24 and a one year high of $121.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.04. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 59.19%. The firm had revenue of $446.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RYAAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. HSBC upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 price objective on Ryanair and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.48.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

