24,706 Shares in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Sierra Wireless at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 918.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 591,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the period. No Street GP LP lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 20.0% in the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 300.0% in the first quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 146,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $587.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $132.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.19 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

