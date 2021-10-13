$260.86 Million in Sales Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to announce sales of $260.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.17 million and the lowest is $259.09 million. Merit Medical Systems posted sales of $243.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million.

MMSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

In other news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,117,446.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 54.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.10, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average of $65.12. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

