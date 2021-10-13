$260,000.00 in Sales Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to announce $260,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $210,000.00 and the highest is $300,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $300,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $1.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.63 million, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $15.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 7,014.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,096,000 after buying an additional 681,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,434,000 after purchasing an additional 138,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 176,855 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 174,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,877,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VBIV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.06. 25,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,149,177. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 2.04.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

