$27.50 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to announce $27.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.10 million and the highest is $27.90 million. Home Bancorp posted sales of $27.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year sales of $111.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.03 million to $112.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $106.04 million, with estimates ranging from $105.80 million to $106.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBCP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,181. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

