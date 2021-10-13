$27.69 Million in Sales Expected for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will post sales of $27.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.98 million to $28.40 million. Orrstown Financial Services reported sales of $27.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year sales of $114.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.64 million to $115.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $107.15 million, with estimates ranging from $106.30 million to $107.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $28.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $186,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,583 shares of company stock valued at $193,433. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 127.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 69.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2,026.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 26.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $186,000. 42.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $272.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

