$3.14 Billion in Sales Expected for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will post sales of $3.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.05 billion. FirstEnergy posted sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.80 billion to $11.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $11.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FirstEnergy.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of FE stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.66. 174,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 682.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 17,853 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 9,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in FirstEnergy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 45,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 19,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstEnergy (FE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.