$319.72 Million in Sales Expected for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to post sales of $319.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $317.70 million and the highest is $322.37 million. GDS posted sales of $224.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazelview Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in GDS during the third quarter valued at about $28,463,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in GDS by 1.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in GDS by 200.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 20.1% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in GDS by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,286,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,980,000 after acquiring an additional 345,840 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GDS traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average of $69.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GDS has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $116.76.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

