$32.11 Million in Sales Expected for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will report $32.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.80 million and the lowest is $31.04 million. GAN posted sales of $10.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full year sales of $131.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.93 million to $134.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $158.76 million, with estimates ranging from $152.50 million to $164.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GAN.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

GAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GAN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAN from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ GAN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,014. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72. The company has a market cap of $589.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.19. GAN has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $31.81.

In other news, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,812.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit purchased 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 125,085 shares of company stock worth $2,251,364 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GAN by 28.6% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of GAN by 148.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 54,060 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of GAN by 56.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after purchasing an additional 625,009 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the second quarter worth about $224,000. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAN (GAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.