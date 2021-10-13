33,200 Shares in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Acquired by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 420.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on XPEV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, boosted their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. Equities analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

