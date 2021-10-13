34,374 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Purchased by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 34,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.26. The stock had a trading volume of 158,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,350. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.92.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.