$35.00 Million in Sales Expected for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to post $35.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Mirati Therapeutics posted sales of $11.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 206.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $32.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $65.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $81.18 million, with estimates ranging from $4.41 million to $166.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.83).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.63.

NASDAQ MRTX traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.94. The stock had a trading volume of 358,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,296. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $131.46 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $211,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

