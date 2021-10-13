3,500 Shares in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 6.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 15.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1,176.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 256.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $310,034.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,366 shares in the company, valued at $19,928,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,453 shares of company stock worth $2,660,736. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.79.

FRPT opened at $132.19 on Wednesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.41 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.66 and a 200-day moving average of $155.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -314.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

