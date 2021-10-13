3D L Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,749,000 after acquiring an additional 787,185 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 519.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 34,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 368.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 229,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,441,000 after acquiring an additional 180,793 shares during the last quarter.

STIP opened at $105.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.10. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.02 and a 1 year high of $107.15.

