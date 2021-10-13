3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Up 1,150.0% in September

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 1,150.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

TGOPY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.83 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $8.71 price target on 3i Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3i Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

Shares of TGOPY stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $9.92.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

