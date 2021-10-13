4,185 Shares in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Acquired by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,619,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,768,000 after purchasing an additional 448,426 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $40,981,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 769,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 25,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,403,000 after acquiring an additional 131,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 170,021 shares in the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JMIA stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 30,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159,211. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $69.89.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JMIA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

