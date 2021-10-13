49,006 Shares in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRON. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 213.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 151.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 13,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 193.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 74,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 72.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,822,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after buying an additional 1,186,681 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 138.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 13,684 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $191,223.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,567 shares of company stock valued at $581,756. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KRON opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.07.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRON. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

