50,559 Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Acquired by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,559 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000. Nutanix makes up 1.3% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 164.3% in the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 14.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 2,981.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $2,278,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,617,001.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $35.27. 20,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,351. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average of $34.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.