$55.18 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will report $55.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.98 million and the highest is $57.30 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $50.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $215.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.46 million to $218.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $230.40 million, with estimates ranging from $219.28 million to $241.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NXRT stock opened at $64.86 on Wednesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $67.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average is $56.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 106.33 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at $3,061,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 195,382 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 72,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at $709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

