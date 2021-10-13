555,050 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Purchased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 555,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 162.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

NLY stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.