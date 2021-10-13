60,000 Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Bought by Lodge Hill Capital LLC

Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,000. Brunswick makes up approximately 1.7% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Brunswick at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 60.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Brunswick by 598.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BC traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,056. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.84.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.87.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

