$612.38 Million in Sales Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will report sales of $612.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $599.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $620.50 million. Crocs reported sales of $361.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.78.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,677 shares of company stock worth $5,402,956 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 145.9% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,797 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Crocs by 1,844.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 663,949 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 70.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,349,000 after purchasing an additional 614,245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Crocs by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 259.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 511,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,150,000 after purchasing an additional 369,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

CROX opened at $129.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $47.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.71 and its 200 day moving average is $117.85.

Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

