61,424 Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 61,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 45.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 37,996 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 27.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 31.0% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at $479,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE L opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

