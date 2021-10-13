67,116 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 67,116 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,427,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,353,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 71,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 10,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $907,000. 4.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.70.

Shares of SAP traded up $6.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.33. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $158.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

