71,969 Shares in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRND) Bought by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRND) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned 0.48% of Byrna Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,055,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,480,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $639,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYRND traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 212,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,520. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.16.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles.

