$76.20 Million in Sales Expected for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will announce $76.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $1.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6,303.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $84.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 million to $163.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.25 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $41.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after buying an additional 1,126,597 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 656,917 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 623,724 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,027,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 569,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,925,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,513. The company has a market capitalization of $849.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.17. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

