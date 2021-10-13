79,500 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Acquired by Soros Capital Management LLC

Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 79,500 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $21,537,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.3% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,893,417 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,576,431,000 after purchasing an additional 476,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,837 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $292.88 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $199.62 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $295.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

