81,000 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Bought by Murchinson Ltd.

Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Discovery by 170.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 10,300.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.31. 141,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,289,930. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

